Flavor Flav reportedly has domestic battery charges dropped

Flavor Flav has reportedly had his domestic battery charges dropped, following his arrest back in October.

The Public Enemy rapper was arrested in Nevada and subsequently charged with misdemeanour battery constituting domestic violence almost two months ago. A criminal complaint alleged that Flav “poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand”.

Now, TMZ reports that those charges have been dropped. According to TMZ, Flav – real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr. – pleaded no contest to one count of coercion. He was also reportedly fined $640, but will not serve any jail time.

In a statement, Flav’s legal team said, “Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Dayton (Flavor Flav) was dismissed.

“Mr. Dayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court. Mr. Dayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety.”

Earlier this year, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D responded to claims made by Flavor Flav that he is blocking a reunion tour. Flav had claimed to TMZ that Chuck D is blocking a Public Enemy reunion due to his refusal to sign a partnership agreement, but a statement issued by Chuck D’s publicist refuted the claims.

“This is tired and stupid. Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn,” Chuck D said.

“He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost. Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change. Everybody in the situation can’t be burdened with picking up his slack.”