Flavor Flav has responded to being fired from Public Enemy, asking frontman Chuck D: “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years over politics?”

Flav was sacked from the band following a fresh dispute between the MC and the group which arose over the scheduled performance of Public Enemy Radio at a Bernie Sanders rally last weekend. Flav issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Sanders campaign over their alleged use of the rapper’s “likeness, image and trademarked clock” in promotional materials for the LA rally without his permission.

Ahead of their performance at the rally, Public Enemy announced that Flav was no longer a member of the group. “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group said. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flav has now publicly responded to being fired, directing a series of tweets at Chuck D last night (March 2).

“Are you kidding me right now??? Over Bernie Sanders???” Flav tweeted. “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS??? All because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate…

“I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck.”

In a subsequent tweet, Flav told Chuck D he wasn’t “your employee… I’m your partner… you can’t fire me”.

“There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav… so let’s get it right Chuck.”

Public Enemy released a subsequent statement late last night denying Flav’s claims that the Sanders rally was the reason behind his sacking.

“Public Enemy did not part ways with Flavor Flav over his political views,” the statement reads. “Flavor Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group.

“He had previously missed numerous live gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo shoots. He always chose to party over work.”

Prior to Donald Trump taking office in 2016, Flavor Flav said that he felt Trump could possibly succeed as President.