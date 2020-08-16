Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold debuts new song ‘Featherweight’ during livestream

Fleet Foxes bandleader Robin Pecknold debuted a new song titled ‘Featherweight’ last night as part of Vote Ready, a livestream event that encouraged viewers to register to vote. He was backed during the three-song set by Angel Olsen drummer Joshua Jaeger along with Holy Hive’s Paul Spring.

Pecknold performed the new song in between a pair of covers, giving his rendition of Arthur Russell’s ‘I Never Get Lonesome’ along with ‘Hammond Song’ by the Roches.

Watch Pecknold’s full performance below:

Advertisement

In addition to Pecknold, the livestream event featured the likes of Grizzly Bear members Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, The War On Drugs, Waxahatchee and more.

Vote Ready Live was organised by HeadCount – a vote registration non-profit – along with Fort William Artist Management and Live From Out There.

“We love the idea of serving up original performances to anyone who checks their voter registration status,” commented Andy Bernstein, executive director of HeadCount.

“We applaud the artists and Fort William Management for their leadership, and we hope it inspires many more similar events in the future.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear when ‘Featherweight’ will receive an official release. Fleet Foxes’ last album was 2017’s ‘Crack-Up’, which arrived six years after previous album ‘Helplessness Blues’. In a four-star review, NME called ‘Crack-Up’ a “profoundly ambitious third album”.