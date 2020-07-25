Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73.

His family have confirmed his death in a statement released by solicitors Swan Turton, who are acting on their behalf.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” the statement read. “A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

Advertisement

The guitarist was born in London on October 29, 1946. He played in several bands after beginning to play professionally at the age of 15, including Bobby Dennis And The Dominoes, and The Muskrats.

In 1965, he met drummer Mick Fleetwood while a member of Peter B’s Looners, with whom he would go on to form Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac alongside guitarist Jeremy Spencer. John McVie later replaced Bob Brunning on bass and the band released their self-titled debut album in February 1968.

He released two more albums with Fleetwood Mac – ‘Mr. Wonderful’ in August 1968 and 1969’s ‘Then Play On’. Green made his final appearance with the band on May 20, 1970, before leaving the band. During his time in the group, he wrote songs including ‘Albatross’, ‘Oh Well’, ‘Man Of The World’, ‘Green Manalishi’ and ‘Black Magic Woman’.

After Fleetwood Mac, he began to work on solo material, releasing his debut solo album ‘The End Of The Game’ in 1970. He released a further five records over the next 13 years, ending with ‘Kolors’ in 1983. A year later, he put out the album ‘A Case For The Blues’ as part of new band Katmandu. It was to be their only album and they split in 1985.

In the late ‘90s, Green formed the Peter Green Splinter Group with guitarist Nigel Watson and drummer Cozy Powell. They released nine albums between 1997 and 2004, when Green quit the group. After a five-year break, Green began touring again as Peter Green And Friends.

Advertisement

Green was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and was named by Rolling Stone in 2015 as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time.

Tributes have begun to pour in for Green from stars and fans alike. “Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace,” Peter Frampton tweeted.

Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 25, 2020

“Rest easy, Peter Green,” Sleaford Mods wrote alongside a video of him performing ‘Oh Well’ with Fleetwood Mac in 1969.

Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall called Green the “GOAT”. “Man of the world, oh well, albatross, need your love so bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for the music.”

RIP Peter Green. #GOAT . Man of the world, oh well, albatross, need your love so bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time. Thank you for the music 🙏🏻 — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) July 25, 2020

See more tributes to Green below.

The phenomenon Peter Green. RIP. pic.twitter.com/loQjeomK79 — The Coral (@thecoralband) July 25, 2020

RIP Fleetwood Mac co founder and original lead singer Peter Green. What a belter this is. 'Oh Well' (Live 1969) https://t.co/ljPxo61nQ1 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 25, 2020

Peter Green – thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/0dRpM4Luj9 — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) July 25, 2020

RIP Peter Green. He played the sweetest, saddest blues guitar ever. Truly touched in his time. Fly on, Albatross. https://t.co/zo8b6KVxl5 — marc maron (@marcmaron) July 25, 2020

Rest easy Peter Green 💜 pic.twitter.com/ZxTrCBgrcF — simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 25, 2020

Sad to hear of Peter Green passing- one of the greats. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OUHg3KwnNy — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) July 25, 2020

😢Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac – "Oh Well", Live@ Music Mash 1969 https://t.co/DIxFAS9DiL via — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) July 25, 2020

Peter Green forever pic.twitter.com/y8Lv2wdBct — Light In The Attic 🌱 (@lightintheattic) July 25, 2020

God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me. '#PeterGreen pic.twitter.com/9TfRJFOc64 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) July 25, 2020

R.I.P Peter Green. A unique artist and a beautiful guitar player. pic.twitter.com/UeyzpUKlCP — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 25, 2020

RIP Peter Green. One of the great guitar players of all time. The second of the three legends John Mayall featured in the Bluesbreakers. He somehow managed to follow Eric Clapton at his peak. That’s how good he was. (Mick Taylor would follow him). Started Fleetwood Mac. Big loss. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) July 25, 2020

God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me. '#PeterGreen pic.twitter.com/9TfRJFOc64 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) July 25, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.