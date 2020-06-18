Fleetwood Mac to reissue 1969 record ‘Them Play On’

Fleetwood Mac are reissuing their 1969 album ‘Then Play On’. The LP was their final release with co-founder and guitarist Peter Green.

‘Then Play On’ is Fleetwood Mac’s third studio album and was released prior to Stevie Nicks joining the group. It was also the first of the band’s albums to feature band member Danny Kirwan. Kirwan passed away in 2018.

The reissued record will be released on September 18 through BMG and contain four bonus tracks, liner notes from the band’s biographer Anthony Bozza, and a foreword from Mick Fleetwood.

Last month, Nicks revealed she’s been spending time in quarantine working on a movie inspired by the band’s hit ‘Rhiannon’.

“Last year, I made a pitch to everybody that when this Fleetwood Mac tour is over, I’m taking next year off because I want to work on my Rhiannon book/movie,” Nicks told Rolling Stone in May.

“And I want to maybe work with some different producers… I don’t know what I want to do! I just know that I don’t want a tour!”

In February, Fleetwood curated a concert in honour of Green. The show took place at The Palladium in London and featured Steven Tyler, Christine McVie and Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, among others. A concert film will be released internationally later this year.