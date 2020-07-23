Fleetwood Mac to release extensive box set documenting early years

Fleetwood Mac will release a mammoth multi-CD box set documenting the band’s early years between 1969 and 1974.

The release, titled Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974, comprises eight CDs, starting with the group’s third album ‘Then Play On’ (1969) through to ‘Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74’, a live album recorded shortly before US musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the British band.

As supporting press material states, the full set covers a five-year timeframe that encompasses several different band lineups – from founding members Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green, John McVie and Jeremy Spencer to later additions such as Danny Kirwan, Christine McVie, Dave Walker, Bob Welch and Bob Weston.

The collection also includes the studio albums ‘Kiln House’ (1970), ‘Future Games’ (1971), ‘Bare Trees’ (1972), ‘Penguin’ (1973), ‘Mystery to Me’ (1973) and ‘Heroes Are Hard to Find’ (1974) — all with bonus tracks.

Rhino, a marketing imprint of Warner Music Group), which is releasing the set, will also sell a four-LP vinyl edition of the box set (pressed on 180-gram vinyl), which consists of ‘Penguin’, ‘Mystery To Me,’ ‘Heroes Are Hard to Find’, and the live album [via Rolling Stone].

The set also includes a 7-inch single of ‘For Your Love’ and the previously unreleased ‘Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait).’ The collection is available in limited edition coloured vinyl (pre-order here).

‘Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974’ CD tracklist:

‘Then Play On’ (1969)

1. ‘Coming Your Way’

2. ‘Closing My Eyes’

3. ‘Show-Biz Blues’

4. ‘My Dream’

5. ‘Underway’

6. ‘Oh Well’

7. ‘Although The Sun Is Shining’

8. ‘Rattlesnake Shake’

9. ‘Searching For Madge’

10. ‘Fighting For Madge’

11. ‘When You Say’

12. ‘Like Crying’

13. ‘Before The Beginning’

Bonus tracks

14. ‘Oh Well Pts I & II’

15. ‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)’

16. ‘World In Harmony’

‘Kiln House’ (1970)

1. ‘This Is The Rock’

2. ‘Station Man’

3. ‘Blood On The Floor’

4. ‘Hi Ho Silver’

5. ‘Jewel Eyed Judy’

6. ‘Buddy’s Song’

7. ‘Earl Gray’

8. ‘One Together’

9. ‘Tell Me All The Things You Do’

10. ‘Mission Bell’

Bonus tracks

11. ‘Dragonfly’

12. ‘Purple Dancer’

13. ‘Jewel Eyed Judy’ (Single Version)

14. ‘Station Man’ (Single Version)

‘Future Games’ (1971)

1. ‘Woman Of 1,000 Years’

2. ‘Morning Rain’

3. ‘What A Shame’

4. ‘Future Games’

5. ‘Sands Of Time’

6. ‘Sometimes’

7. ‘Lay It All Down’

8. ‘Show Me A Smile’

Bonus tracks

9. ‘Sands Of Time’ (Single Version)

10. ‘Sometimes’ (Alt. Version)

11. ‘Lay It All Down’ (Alt. Version)

12. ‘Stone’

13. ‘Show Me A Smile’ (Alt. Version)

14. ‘What A Shame’ (Unedited)

‘Bare Trees’ (1972)

1. ‘Child Of Mine’

2. ‘The Ghost’

3. ‘Homeward Bound’

4. ‘Sunny Side Of Heaven’

5. ‘Bare Trees’

6. ‘Sentimental Lady’

7. ‘Danny’s Chant’

8. ‘Spare Me A Little Of Your Love’

9. ‘Dust’

10. ‘Thoughts On A Grey Day’

Bonus tracks

11. ‘Trinity’

12. ‘Sentimental Lady’ (Single Version)

‘Penguin’ (1973)

1. ‘Remember Me’

2. ‘Bright Fire’

3. ‘Dissatisfied’

4. ‘(I’m A) Road Runner’

5. ‘The Derelict’

6. ‘Revelation’

7. ‘Did You Ever Love Me’

8. ‘Night Watch’

9. ‘Caught In The Rain’

‘Mystery To Me’ (1973)

1. ‘Emerald Eyes’

2. ‘Believe Me’

3. ‘Just Crazy Love’

4. ‘Hypnotized’

5. ‘Forever’

6. ‘Keep On Going’

7. ‘The City’

8. ‘Miles Away’

9. ‘Somebody’

10. ‘The Way I Feel’

11. ‘For Your Love’

12. ‘Why’

Bonus tracks

13. ‘For Your Love’ (Mono Promo Edit)

14. ‘Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait)’

‘Heroes Are Hard to Find’ (1974)

1. ‘Heroes Are Hard to Find’

2. ‘Coming Home’

3. ‘Angel’

4. ‘Bermuda Triangle’

5. ‘Come A Little Bit Closer’

6. ‘She’s Changing Me’

7. ‘Bad Loser’

8. ‘Silver Heels’

9. ‘Prove Your Love’

10. ‘Born Enchanter’

11. ‘Safe Harbour’

Bonus track

12. ‘Heroes Are Hard to Find’ (Single Version)

‘Live From The Record Plant 12-15-74’

1. ‘Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)’

2. ‘Angel’

3. ‘Spare Me A Little Of Your Love’

4. ‘Sentimental Lady’

5. ‘Future Games’

6. ‘Bermuda Triangle’

7. ‘Why’

8. ‘Believe Me’

9. ‘Black Magic Woman/Oh Well’

10. ‘Rattlesnake Shake’

11. ‘Hypnotized’

In other news, earlier this year Fleetwood Mac’s Neil Finn recruited bandmates Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie for a new charity single – listen to ‘Find Your Way Back Home’.