Fleetwood Mac‘s Neil Finn has recruited bandmates Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie for a new charity single – listen to ‘Find Your Way Back Home’ below.

Proceeds from the new single are going to the Auckland City Mission, which helps the New Zealand city’s homeless population.

The song was written by Finn about the city’s homeless population after he was inspired by a personal encounter he had at the Mission.

“I live in a pretty fortunate situation and I move in circles that are not in daily contact with homeless people,” he told The New Zealand Herald. “So it’s good to be able to find a pathway in your head to relate to some degree.”

Finn continued: “I haven’t felt compelled to go down that path in terms of speaking out. But in terms of trying to do some kindly acts as you strike situations, I think that’s compulsive and we should all be trying to do that.”

Finn, a member of Crowded House, joined Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after Lindsey Buckingham left the band.

Last year, founding Fleetwood Mac member Mick Fleetwood said the band would never reunite with Buckingham.

“Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature,” he said. “We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike [Campbell of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers], and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no.”

He added: “It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be. A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey.”