Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks has posted a message to her fans urging them to remain positive as coronavirus continues to spread.

The singer is staying indoors as the US remains in lockdown and she said Harry Styles is inspiring her to write new music as she listens to his album ‘Fine Line’ to get through the crisis.

She wrote: “Dear Everyone, I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen – and all our dogs – Lily, Luna and Mana – trying to think of creative things to do.

Advertisement

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out – listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H – it is your ‘Rumours’.”

Nicks added: “My advice for all this free time and terrible news is just dance, this will pass, love will find a way, it always does.”

The former One Direction star has collaborated with the Fleetwood Mac icon on several occasions in recent years, with the pair first teaming up at his debut Los Angeles concert in 2017.

Styles also recently revealed that Nicks offered him some words of wisdom after he completed his album, and advised him to rethink his decision to release ‘Lights Up’ as the project’s lead single.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘Okay’,” he said. “I definitely thought about it, but…I feel like the whole point is to just do. And then actually, I guess the feeling for me becomes, ‘Okay, well, if I wanted it this way and then she told me to change it – and I didn’t – I must really want it this way’.”

In another recent interview, Styles likened working with Nicks to “an out-of-body experience”.