Stevie Nicks has revealed she contacted her former bandmate and ex-husband Lindsey Buckingham after he suffered a heart attack in 2019.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, who is releasing a new solo song next Friday (October 9) called ‘Show Them The Way’, said she urged Buckingham to look after himself. It happened in the year following Buckingham’s firing from the legendary folk/blues rock group.

Nicks told the Los Angeles Times that she hasn’t spoken to Buckingham since his departure but did write him a note following his health scare: “You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this,” she recalled.

Read more: 20 insanely great Fleetwood Mac songs

Advertisement

She added that she “never planned” for Buckingham to leave the band and was “disappointed” when it happened. “Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview the singer said she wants to turn poetry written in her journals during lockdown into songs. She intends to another solo album – her last one was 2011’s ‘In Your Dreams’.

‘Show Them The Way’, meanwhile, will arrive a few weeks before Nicks’ previously announced ’24 Karat Gold’ live album and concert film. The film is set to play in select cinemas on October 21 and October 25, and is to be followed by a recorded version on October 30.

As Stereogum highlights from the interview, Nicks also said she signed a deal with a studio to produce a TV miniseries about the Celtic deity Rhiannon, the namesake of her famous 1973 song of the same name.

Advertisement

It will be an adaptation of Evangeline Walton’s take on the Welsh myths of the Mabinogion. Nicks said that she has 10 songs planned for the project and hope that Harry Styles will be in the cast. “I’m going, ‘Harry, you cannot age one day. You have to stay exactly as you are. I’ve already sold him on it.”