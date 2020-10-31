Fletcher Gull releases new single ‘City Is Busy’

Fletcher Gull has shared his latest single ‘City Is Busy’, a song written in isolation amidst Australia’s recent coronavirus restrictions.

‘City Is Busy’ was produced by Japanese Wallpaper (Mallrat, Wafia) and Dave Hammer (Lime Cordiale, Genesis Owusu), with mixing by Francois Tetaz (Gotye). The single release is accompanied by a music video shot in Sydney and directed by Theo Miller. Watch it below.

“This video features Fletcher as a salesman,” explained Miller in a press release. “I like the idea of an old-school salesman as a life disrupter. They’re like preachers, people who knock on your door and call your life into question. I like the boldness of that.”

The song itself was inspired by a chance encounter with an old-school punk in North Melbourne, who was “just waiting to be crucified” — an observation that appears as a lyric in ‘City Is Busy’.

“She talked to me for a while, telling me about how her life used to be great in the ’80s but now the city’s busy, cold and lonely,” Fletcher Gull said via a press statement. “She said she used to have fun with her friends and motorbike around Australia, but now she can’t even sit on the street without getting fined or arrested.

“She was tired of everything and old with nothing to look forward to, just waiting to be crucified.”

Fletcher Gull recently took to social media to tease yesterday’s (October 30) release of ‘City Is Busy’, noting that it’s the first single from his forthcoming EP, which he describes as “a collection of sentiments from the last year.”

My upcoming EP is a collection of sentiments from the last year. Trust replenishes sanity. Change stays the same. Ease is hardship. Flowers are guns. Lostness is found on the slow incline to peace of mind and music is its ornament pic.twitter.com/e1yXsGpDsO — Fletcher Gull (@fletchgullsound) October 16, 2020

Gull released his first single ‘Hypothermia’ in 2019, followed by his debut EP ‘Remember That You’re Gone’ earlier this year.

He played headline shows in both Sydney and Melbourne in support of the EP, and was due to support Alex the Astronaut on her national tour before coronavirus restrictions resulted in its cancellation.