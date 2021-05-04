Flight Facilities get Channel Tres on board for new single ‘Lights Up’

Flight Facilities have tapped Compton rapper Channel Tres for their latest single ‘Lights Up’.

The Australian production duo’s new track draws on Tres’ key influences, 90s Detroit house and West Coast hip-hop, with a throbbing synth bassline and understated keys foregrounding the rapper’s smooth vocals.

“[Tres’] voice has a magical ability to make songs that are made for strutting,” said Flight Facilities in a statement.

“We felt it was important to keep enough of our sound and influence in the track, to avoid it sounding too derivative, so we wanted to include some 90’s and 00’s elements to give the song its own character.”

Listen to ‘Lights Up’ below:

Though ‘Lights Up’ marks the first original single of 2021 for Flight Facilities, the duo have kept relatively busy so far this year. Last month, they delivered a disco-heavy remix of New York singer and bassist Blu DeTiger‘s track ‘Vintage’.

Back in November of last year, the duo released an app called Flight Deck to celebrate a decade since their formation. The free app houses a slew of unreleased tracks, bootlegs, mixtapes and more.

Channel Tres, meanwhile, released his latest EP ‘I Can’t Go Outside’ back in December of 2020. The EP featured collaborations with both Tyler, the Creator and Tinashe.

This year has already seen him appear on two other tracks – AOI’s ‘a tulip with no shadow blossoms’ and Kito’s ‘Recap’, which also featured VanJess.