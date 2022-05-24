Flight Facilities and Lime Cordiale to headline Wine Machine 2022

Winery-based concert series Wine Machine has announced the line-up for its next instalment, which will take place from late 2022 into early 2023.

The trio of shows, announced today (May 24), will feature electronic duo Flight Facilities and indie-pop band Lime Cordiale as its headliners. Both recently completed national tours in support of their most recent studio albums – ‘Forever’ and ’14 Steps To A Better You’, respectively.

They will be joined at all three shows by Melbourne band Cut Copy and Perth’s San Cisco. The rest of the line-up will vary between each show. Other acts that will join the bill include Client Liaison, Masked Wolf and Art vs. Science. Drag queens from queer collective Poof Doof will serve as the hosts – or “sommeliers” – at each show. A breakdown of each line-up is available below.

The first show will take place at the Oakover Grounds in Swan Valley in November, before taking to Serafino Wines at McLaren Vale in December and the Home Hill Winery in Huon Valley next January. A pre-sale for the concert series will take place next Tuesday (May 31) at 6pm AEST, with a general sale following the next day at midday AEST.

Registrations for the pre-sale is available here. View the full list of dates below.

Wine Machine’s 2022 dates and line-up are:

Saturday November 26

Swan Valley, Oakover Grounds

Flight Facilities

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

San Cisco

Client Liaison

Mell Hall

Happiness Is Wealth

Jimi The Kween

Saturday December 17

McLaren Vale, Serafino Wines

Flight Facilities

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

San Cisco

Masked Wolf

Art vs. Science

Sumner

Mell Hall

Happiness Is Wealth

Jimi The Kween

Saturday January 14

Huon Valley, Home Hill Winery

Flight Facilities (DJ set)

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

San Cisco

Client Liaison (DJ set)

Stace Cadet (DJ set)

Mell Hall

Happiness Is Wealth

Jimi The Kween