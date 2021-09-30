Flight Facilities announce first album in seven years, ‘Forever’

Electronic duo Flight Facilities have announced ‘Forever’, their first album in seven years.

Due out November 12 through Future Classic, ‘Forever’ is Flight Facilities’ second studio album, following their debut ‘Down To Earth’ in 2014. The pair – made up of Limmy Lyell and Hugo Gruzman – said ‘Forever’ is a product of five years’ work.

“The best way to describe this album is a combination of where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going. As true as it was from our first release, the foundations and glue for all our work has consistently been ‘collaboration’,” Lyell and Gruzman said in a statement.

“While our musical journey has always been an intentional exploration of multiple genres, our hearts and roots lie on the dance floor. We applied that same explorative ethos to this record, taking a concerted delve into the previously untouched niches and eras of dance. It’s been a long time coming, and only the same time will tell if it was worth the wait.”

In addition to today’s (September 30) announcement, Flight Facilities have shared the album’s title track, which features New Zealand pop duo Broods. It’s the fourth single from the album so far, following on from ‘Lights Up’ featuring Channel Tres, ‘The Ghost’ and ‘Move’ featuring DRAMA.

Listen to the new single below:

Earlier this year, Flight Facilities hosted a livestream, ‘Never Forever’, where the group played unreleased music as well as demos and edits.

Flight Facilities’ ‘Forever’ tracklist:

1. ‘Lights Up feat. Channel Tres’

2. ‘What I Want feat. Broods’

3. ‘Heavy feat. Your Smith’

4. ‘The Ghost’

5. ‘Altitude’

6. ‘Wait & See feat. BRUX’

7. ‘FOREVER feat. Broods’

8. ‘Move feat. DRAMA’

9. ‘Pain feat. Jordy Felix’

10. ‘Stay feat. Your Smith’

11. ‘If Only I Could feat. Emma Louise’