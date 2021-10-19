Flight Facilities announce ‘Forever’ national tour

Flight Facilities have announced a national tour in the lead-up to their new album’s arrival next month.

Kicking off in March next year, the ‘Forever’ tour will see the pair head to most capital cities around the country. For their hometown of Sydney, Flight Facilities have built a personally-curated event titled Airfields, in homage to their first fans.

“Returning with an event in Sydney, where we first started, felt like the best way to reignite the flame for a live music culture that – while wounded – is alive and deeply important to us,” Flight Facilities’ Jimmy Lyell and Hugo Gruzman said in a statement.

“Some of our favourite music memories have been within the crowds of Australian acts, and we wanted to showcase similar experiences to plant the seed for the next generation of local artists.”

The tour will be supported by Cosmo’s Midnight, Jayda G, CC:DISCO!, Sycco, Merci, Mercy and other special guests. The supporting acts will vary depending on the show. Tickets for the shows go on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday October 26 through Secret Sounds.

Flight Facilities announced ‘Forever’, their first album in seven years, last month. The duo described the album as “a combination of where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going”.

“As true as it was from our first release, the foundations and glue for all our work has consistently been ‘collaboration’,” Lyell and Gruzman said.

“While our musical journey has always been an intentional exploration of multiple genres, our hearts and roots lie on the dance floor. We applied that same explorative ethos to this record, taking a concerted delve into the previously untouched niches and eras of dance.”

Flight Facilities’ ‘Forever’ national tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium (supported by Sycco and Merci, Mercy)

Saturday 19 – Sydney, Victoria Park (supported by Cosmo’s Midnight, Jayda G, CC:DISCO!, Sycco, merci, mercy and special guests)

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl (supported by Cosmo’s Midnight, Jayda G, CC:DISCO!, Sycco and special guests)



APRIL

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, Riverstage (supported by Cosmo’s Midnight, Sycco and special guests)

Thursday 7 – Hobart, Hobart City Hall (supported by Sycco and merci, mercy)

Saturday 9 – Adelaide, Bonython Park (supported by Cosmo’s Midnight, Young Franco, Sycco and special guests)

Saturday 23 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre (supported by Cosmo’s Midnight and special guests)

