Flight Facilities, Baker Boy to headline music lineup for Darwin Festival 2021

Darwin Festival is set to make its return in 2021, with Flight Facilities and Baker Boy leading the lineup of artists who’ll be performing throughout the event.

The festival, which lasts from Thursday August 5 to Sunday August 22, will play host to two special live music events that will both be held at the Darwin Ampitheatre.

Saturday August 7 will mark the 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards, which is returning to a live format after it was live-streamed in 2020.

Advertisement

Baker Boy leads the performance lineup for the awards ceremony, which also includes Miiesha, Alice Skye, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Dallas Woods and Kee’ahn.

Then, on Friday August 13, Flight Facilities will be bringing their new live show and a string of special guest vocalists to Darwin Ampitheare. In addition, they’ll be supported by the likes of Confidence Man and Sycco.

Tickets for both the 2021 NIMAs and Flight Facilities’ performance go on sale from 9am Thursday 27 June via the festival’s official website.

While the festival’s full program won’t be announced until Friday June 18, it has already been revealed that Miiesha will be playing a show of her own at Festival Park’s INPEX Sunset Stage on Friday August 6.

Nominations for the 2021 NIMAs are still open, and can be made here.

Advertisement

This is the second show announced for Flight Facilities since they returned earlier this month with their new track, ‘Lights Up’, alongside Channel Tres.

Earlier this week, they are announced as part of VIVID Live’s 2021 music lineup, as well as Miiesha, who just dropped her first single of the year, ‘Damaged’.