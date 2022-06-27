Flight Facilities, Earl Sweatshirt and more announced for upcoming This That festival

The lineup for This That festival has arrived, returning to Queensland and New South Wales for the second time this year.

The touring festival is set to take place in Sandstone Point on Saturday October 29, followed by the Newcastle leg on Saturday November 5.

It features Earl Sweatshirt and UPSAHL as the only international guests on the bill, alongside a largely Australian lineup. This includes Flight Facilities, Alice Ivy, Hockey Dad, Jesswar, Skegss, Ruby Fields, Vera Blue and Winston Surfshirt, who’ll be playing both events. What So Not will appear as a Sandstone Point exclusive, while The Presets and DMA’S will perform at Newcastle only.

Advertisement

General tickets go on sale Friday July 1, or you can sign up for presale here.

The event has faced a number of reschedules over the past two years, after moving its 2020 iteration to February 2021. Organisers unveiled a lineup featuring Hayden James, Dune Rats, Client Liaison, Jack River and San Cisco for the February iteration, but it was pushed back again due to coronavirus restrictions.

As the new October and November 2021 dates approached, organisers were again forced to postpone the festival to February and March 2022.

“By moving the dates to February and March, this new timeline will hopefully allow the safest and best opportunity to deliver the best festival experience for everyone,” they wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

A number of new artists were added to the lineup, including Polish Club, WAAX, Budjerah, Kobie Dee, YNG Martyr, Pacific Avenue and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, with the early 2022 iteration finally able to go ahead as intended. It marked the first time the Newcastle event had taken place since 2019, and the first Sandstone Point leg ever.