Flight Facilities launch new app Flight Deck to celebrate ten years of music making

Producer duo Flight Facilities have today (November 2) launched a new app called Flight Deck to celebrate their ten-year anniversary of making music together.

The free app, which can be found on their website, is available on iOS and Android and contains a decade worth of Flight Facilities content, including unreleased tracks, mixtapes, bootleg cuts and remixes.

As the pair explained in an Instagram post, Flight Deck is split into three sections: Mixes, Tracks and Selects, which are “powered by an intelligent music player akin to any other streaming app”.

In addition to the archival cuts, the app also features the pair’s recent ‘1962-72 Decade Mix’, which they premiered on triple j’s Mix Up yesterday (November 1). It’s the long-awaited follow-up to the four ‘Decade Mixes’ they debuted during a Mix Up takeover in 2012, chronologising their selected tracks across forty years.

The latest 62-minute set comprises 10 years of hits as well as sound bites that culminate in something of a history lesson about the evolution of music over that decade. Iconic tracks such as The Rolling Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’, The Beatles’ ‘Day Tripper’, Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ all appear in the mix, among others.

Flight Facilities – Hugo Gruzman and Jimmy Lyell – have only released one studio album over their ten-year career, in the form of 2014’s ‘Down to Earth’. The record featured two versions of their debut single ‘Crave You’, the original with Giselle and a reprise with Kylie Minogue, as well as other hits ‘Clair de Lune’ with Christine Hoberg and ‘Heart Attack’ featuring Owl Eyes.

Their most recent single was last year’s ‘Better Than Ever’, featuring vocals from American soul artist Aloe Blacc.