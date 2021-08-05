Flight Facilities link up with DRAMA for house-inspired track ‘Move’

Flight Facilities have teamed up with Chicago duo DRAMA for their latest release, the club-ready track ‘Move’.

Clocking in at under two minutes, the single draws on a 909 rhythm and off-beat piano chords to truly encapsulate the ’80s Chicago house vibe. A faux-retro music video accompanies the single, featuring two silhouettes dancing.

Watch the clip for ‘Move’ below:

In a statement, Flight Facilities – made up of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell – said this track is “one of our favourite bassline driven jams to date”.

“Subconsciously, a decade after releasing early 80’s inspired disco, our internal musical clocks have us creating early 90’s inspired dance,” the duo said.

“We couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than Via and Na’el to explore that genre with, and we’re just as lucky to call them friends. Whether you’re in the club, kitchen or a lockdown party of 1, ‘Move’ is our ode to piano house, and the pioneers of 909 drum-machine pop.”

‘Move’ is the latest track Flight Facilities have released in recent months, following on from ‘Lights Up’ featuring Channel Tres in May and ‘The Ghost’ in June. They also broadcast a one-hour livestream ‘Never Forever’ in June, which contained unreleased music as well as demos and edits.

The electronic duo released their debut album, ‘Down To Earth’, back in 2014. Since then, they have released a trickle of singles and remixes, with no new album formally announced.