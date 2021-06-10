Flight Facilities release new single and music video, ‘The Ghost’

Electronic duo Flight Facilities have premiered the music video for a new track, ‘The Ghost’.

The clip was premiered following the Los Angeles timed stream of the duo’s Never Forever livestream, which aired an hour’s worth of unreleased music, “created for a one-time-only experience”.

‘The Ghost’ carries a grittier synthesised beat compared to tracks found on their debut album, ‘Down To Earth’, with robotic vocals similar to that of Daft Punk. The music video, directed by Jason Allen Lee, depicts an animated astronaut roving across the moon and falling through space.

Watch the video for ‘The Ghost’ below:

‘The Ghost’ is Flight Facilities’ second new track in as many months, following on from their collaboration with Compton rapper Channel Tres, ‘Lights Up’.

“[Tres’] voice has a magical ability to make songs that are made for strutting,” the duo said in a statement at the time.

“We felt it was important to keep enough of our sound and influence in the track, to avoid it sounding too derivative, so we wanted to include some 90’s and 00’s elements to give the song its own character.”

In August, Flight Facilities – made up of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell – will head to the country’s Top End for a special performance as part of Darwin Festival’s 2021 lineup. Later that month, they’ll return to Sydney to perform on the Sydney Opera House’s Northern Boardwalk as part of VIVID Live 2021.

In September, they will make an appearance at New Zealand’s Snow Machine festival, headlined by The Avalanches.