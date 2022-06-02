Flight Facilities remix Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’: “An honour to be asked”

Flight Facilities have taken on the sultan of seduction himself, Marvin Gaye, offering up a remix of his 1973 hit ‘Let’s Get It On’.

Where the original is a seductive pop offering – exemplary of the style of the decade – Flight Facilities speed things up a little. The’ve reworked the smooth soul landscape into a more glittering and psychedelic style, though maintained the original’s powerful Motown vocals and instrumentation.

Listen to Gaye’s original below:

And take a listen to Flight Facilities’ rendition:

“Over the years we’ve referenced plenty of Marvin’s music,” the duo wrote in a post to social media last Saturday (May 28). “We hope returned the favour in a way he would be fond of.”

The soul-turned-smooth electronic track is the latest in a string of remixes issued by Flight Facilities – the collaborative moniker of producers Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell – this year.

Since January, the pair have released their own spins on Foals‘ ‘Wake Me Up’, Dom Dolla and Mansionair‘s ‘Strangers’, and ‘Slipping Away’ by LEISURE.

In 2021, Flight Facilities released their second album, ‘Forever’. The follow-up to 2014’s ‘Down To Earth’ featured several guest artists, including Broods, Channel Tres and Your Smith, who featured on singles ‘Forever’, ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Heavy’, respectively.