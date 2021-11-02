Flight Facilities share new single, ‘Heavy’ featuring Your Smith

Flight Facilities have released the final single from their forthcoming album, a delightfully soft offering entitled ‘Heavy’, featuring Your Smith.

The song’s name is a contradiction to its soundscape. Running with a gentle keyboard opening, the sweet raspy tone of Your Smith’s (aka Caroline Smith) vocals complements the gentle waves of subtle synth.

Listen to ‘Heavy’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Flight Facilities said of ‘Heavy’: “We felt [the track] takes us back to where we started and encapsulates the essence of what people have come to know as our sound.

“While we love to explore genres, it’s also important for us to reaffirm our origins as Flight Facilities. ‘Heavy’ is our nod to those who have been with us since the beginning of our journey.”

Forthcoming album ‘Forever’ will mark Flight Facilities’ first new album in seven years, the last being 2014’s ‘Down to Earth’.

Upon the announcement of ‘Forever’, the pair dropped its title track, which saw the duo collaborate with Broods. The news was quickly followed by a national tour announcement to celebrate the upcoming album.

Flight Facilities will tour most of the country’s major cities beginning in March 2022, with Cosmo’s Midnight, Jayda G, Sycco, Merci, Mercy and more in tow.

Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Flight Facilities linked up with Chicago duo DRAMA to release ‘Move’. The pair teased new music with the announcement of their ‘Never Forever’ streaming event, only then to drop ‘The Ghost’, the outfit’s second track of 2021.

Back in May, Channel Tres joined the pair on a smooth single titled ‘Lights Up’, marking the first original single from Flight Facilities this year.