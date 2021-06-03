Flight Facilities tease new music with announcement of ‘Never Forever’ streaming event

Electronic duo Flight Facilities have teased never-before-heard music with the announcement of their forthcoming, global streaming event ‘Never Forever’.

‘Never Forever’ promises to be an “immersive audio-visual experience” available to stream for one night only from 8pm AEST on Wednesday June 9, where the band will play unreleased music as well as demos and edits.

There will also be timed streams on London time (8pm BST) and Los Angeles time (8pm PST).

The event, which fans can RSVP for free access via the duo’s website, was made in collaboration with creative studio and new media art collective Babekuhl who’ll be handling its visual aspect.

“Everything is forever now, and yet there’s still so much value in the finite,” Flight Facilities – consisting of Hugo Gruzman and Jimmy Lyell – said in a press statement.

“The nostalgia of a memory is so much stronger than a present reality. ‘Never Forever’ is about chasing the magic of the moment, with no guarantees of repeats. We came to know that feeling in the club, on the dance floor, and even on the radio.

“It meant embracing a limited point in time, for what it was. There is something super special in that moment for us.”

The announcement of ‘Never Forever’ comes a month after the duo released their first original single of 2021 thus far, ‘Lights Up’ alongside Channel Tres.

In August, Gruzman and Lyell are set to travel to the country’s Top End for a special performance as part of Darwin Festival’s 2021 lineup.

Later that month, they’ll return to Sydney to take on the Sydney Opera House’s Northern Boardwalk as part of VIVID Live 2021.