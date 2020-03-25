Flightless Records announces huge online vinyl sale

Popular vinyl record store Flightless Records has announced a massive online sale commencing tomorrow (March 26), at 9am AEDT.

While the physical Berwick store will be closed, a wide range of “heavily discounted” catalogue classics will be available on their website. All shop stock will be available for purchase on their website, and will be delivered by the Flightless team to Melbourne-based customers’ doorsteps.

Flightless Records was originally founded in Melbourne in 2012 by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard drummer Eric Moore. The label was originally created to self-release their music, but has since gone on to sign other Australian bands including The Murlocs, Tropical Fuck Storm and Stonefield.

Apart from King Gizzard vinyl, Flightless Records’ inventory includes a plethora of well-loved Aussie bands and artists, including albums from The Babe Rainbow, Pipe-eye, Traffik Island and more. A limited edition of Amyl and the Sniffer‘s ARIA award-winning debut album will also be up for sale.

Flightless Records’ closure comes as part of the Australian government’s announcement to shut down all non-essential services. Recently, a number of record stores spoke to NME Australia regarding a projected decrease in business over the next few months.