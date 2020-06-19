Floodlights announce debut LP, release ‘Thanks For Understanding’

Floodlights have released their new single, ‘Thanks For Understanding’, while also announcing details around their debut album, ‘From A View’.

The third single from the forthcoming album, vocalist Louis Parsons told Deafen County ‘Thanks For Understanding’ is “about two lives going in different directions”. “It describes the complicated process of growing apart from someone, even though you still care for them,” he said.

In a post on Facebook, Floodlights said all proceeds from Bandcamp purchases of ‘Thanks For Understanding’ would be donated to remote Aboriginal media organisation PAW.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Thanks For Understanding’ below:

‘Today’s release follows the first two singles lifted from the upcoming album, ‘Matter Of Time’, described by Floodlights as “searing address on Australia’s political landscape, tackling wilful ignorance and the misuse of power”, and ‘Happiness’, released in May.

The follow-up to last year’s EP, ‘Backyard’, debut album ‘From A View’ is set for release July 17 via Spunk Records.

“The ideas behind the lyrics were often prompted through conversations and interactions that took place in different settings,” the band said. “Some of the key themes in ‘From A View’ revolve around identity, personal cross-roads, and the misuse of power.”