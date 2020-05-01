Floodlights share new single ‘Happiness’

Melbourne lo-fi band Floodlights have shared their second single of 2020 with ‘Happiness’.

It follows the release of ‘Matter of Time’, back in March. Both songs are taken from a forthcoming debut studio album, with an expected release in the second half of this year.

Listen to ‘Happiness’ below:

The Spunk Records-signed quartet premiered the new single yesterday with Beat Magazine, telling the publication it was about having “conviction in what you want to do”.

“Opportunities are constantly passed up in the hope of something better, just around the corner. Plans are always delayed and changed while waiting for a perfect time that might never come. Until the plunge is taken, a smile may never reach its full extension,” Floodlights vocalist Louis Parsons said.

Floodlights have been busy trying to promote their music online during lockdown. Before mass gathering restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus kicked in, the band recorded a home single launch for ‘Matter of Time’ in lieu of their cancelled promo show at The Tote. They live-streamed it and took it down afterwards, before recently making it available in full on Youtube.

The band also performed a back-to-back livestream with Spunk labelmates, Snowy Band, earlier this month.