Floodlights release new music video for ‘Matter Of Time’

Melbourne lo-fi band Floodlights have released their first music video of 2020.

The jangle-pop quartet released a new single, ‘Matter Of Time’, on March 13. They have followed up on that today (March 27) with an accompanying music video.

Rather than work with a director or producer, the band shot and edited the video for ‘Matter Of Time’ themselves – watch it below.

The video features footage of the band performing at their home, as well as outside of Parliament House in Melbourne and the climate protests held earlier this year.

According to a press statement from the band, ‘Matter Of Time’ is a “searing address on Australia’s political landscape, tackling wilful ignorance and the misuse of power”.

With lyrics such as “Tongues that over work, they can’t swallow their pride/Dismiss the bigger picture” and “Dead weight in the way of something better”, the band’s conviction is easy to pick up on.

To promote the single, the band intend to livestream a performance from their Facebook page on April 2 at 8pm.

‘Matter Of Time’ is Floodlights’ first new music of 2020. It follows on from the release of their debut EP, ‘Backyard’, which was released on Spunk Records in October of 2019.

The single is believed to be part of the band’s debut studio album, which is set for release later in 2020.