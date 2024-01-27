Florence Pugh reveals how she appeared in Rachel Chinouriri’s ‘Never Need Me’ video

Florence Pugh has shared the story of how she came to appear in the video for Rachel Chinouriri‘s new single ‘Never Need Me’.

Pugh is seen playing a friend of Chinouriri’s in the music video, who consoles her through a break-up and takes revenge on her ex-boyfriend by going to a birthday party and throwing cake in his face.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Pugh told the story of how she and Chinouriri crossed paths. “Recently I was in LA and I was listening to her songs and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m actually going to reach out to this amazing artist’.

“And I just said ‘Thank you for making my day today’ and then she replied and said she was also a fan. Then this idea came that I was in her music video.

“She’s an absolute babe,” Chinouriri added of Pugh. “She’s a queen, she’s got an infectious laugh. She’s also just really funny. We just had the best time hanging out generally. That shoot was probably not just the highlight of my career but also my life. It was just the best day.”

‘Never Need Me’ is taken from Chinouriri’s forthcoming debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, which will land on May 3 via Parlophone/Atlas Artists and is available for pre-order now.

Speaking about the LP in a press release, Chinouriri said: “It’s finally here. The moment most musicians dream of when they’re a child. I can’t believe it’s real in a way, but I’m proud of it. ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ should feel like discovering a personal journey of all the hardship and struggles that have ultimately made me the person I am today.”

She continued: “I was lost when I first made this album, when I felt so lost within myself but also in London. I was on a search to find myself and I can say I’ve managed to do that by the end of this process and have found a love for myself that I never thought was possible. I feel fortunate enough to be able to document that process and have it in physical form and sound. Hopefully it’ll help other people realise that it takes tough times, self accountability, betrayal and uncomfortable moments to finally get to a point of true self love. I’m more than ready for the next chapter.”

Chinouriri was recently the star of this week’s NME Cover story. Speaking to journalist Alex Rigotti, the singer shared that she wants to recreate the visual and sonic aesthetics of the noughties on her debut and took inspiration from British pop culture icons such as Alexa Chung, Oasis, and The Libertines.

“It’s me trying to relive the place I grew up in, but also understand that those things caused me so much trauma,” she said. “Even though I was having some of the worst times of my life, when I heard songs like [Phoenix’s] ‘1901’ or [Kings Of Leon’s] ‘Sex on Fire’, they used to make me so happy. I wanted an album that felt as nostalgic as those songs.”