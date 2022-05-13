Florence + The Machine add second Melbourne show to 2023 Australian tour

Florence + The Machine have delivered good news for Melbourne fans, adding a second show in the Victorian capital to their 2023 Australian tour.

Announced earlier this month, the ‘Dance Fever’ tour was initially slated for four stops in the country, but has now been extended to five. They’ll be performing first in Perth on March 4, before heading to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for two shows — one on Wednesday 8, and a newly-announced show on Thursday 9.

Stops in Sydney and Brisbane will round out the Australian run, followed by one show in Auckland, New Zealand. King Princess will join the tour on all dates.

Pre-sale tickets for the new show are available to Frontier Members from next Monday (May 16) at 11am AEST, with general sale open at 10am AEST on Wednesday (May 18). Find ticket links here.

It comes as Florence Welch and co. release their fifth studio album ‘Dance Fever’ today, their first since 2018’s ‘High As Hope’. In a four-star review of the new record, NME‘s Sophie Williams wrote: “Pain and euphoria collide on album five, as Florence crafts huge choruses to explore her evolving relationship with dance.”

The outfit announced the record in March this year, previewing it with singles ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’ and ‘My Love’, the latter of which they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

Speaking about ‘Dance Fever’ last month, frontwoman Florence Welch said it sounds like her 2009 debut ‘Lungs’ but “with more self-knowledge”.

“I’m kind of winking at my own creation,” she said. “A lot of it is questioning my commitment to loneliness; to my own sense as a tragic figure.”