Florence + The Machine announce 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Florence + The Machine have shared details for a five-date Australian and New Zealand tour, taking their upcoming ‘Dance Fever’ album Down Under in the first quarter of 2023.

The run will start in Perth on Saturday March 4, when Florence Welch and co. take to the stage at the RAC Arena. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday March 8, before jetting up to Sydney for a gig at Qudos Bank Arena the following Monday (March 13).

The last Australian show will go down at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre that Friday (March 17), with a sole Aotearoan gig pencilled in for Tuesday March 21 at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Joining the group for all five dates will be indie-pop star King Princess, who is currently hard at work on the follow-up to her 2019 debut, ‘Cheap Queen’. That record, tentatively titled ‘Hold On Baby’, is due for release later this year, with the recent singles ‘Little Brother’ and ‘For My Friends’ expected to appear on it.

Tickets for all five dates of the tour go on sale at 11am local time this Friday (11am) – find Australian tickets here, and New Zealand tickets here. There will be a presale for members of Frontier Touring’s mailing list, running from 11am on Wednesday (May 4).

‘Dance Fever’ is due out on May 13 via Polydor. Announced back in March – and described by Welch as sounding like their 2009 debut ‘Lungs’ with “more self-knowledge” – the band have shared four singles from it thus far: ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’, ‘My Love’ and ‘Free’. It’ll be their fifth full-length album, following 2018’s ‘High As Hope’.

Last month, Welch opened up about the creation of ‘Dance Fever’, saying: “I had this drive underneath me and I was like if these songs want to get out, I have to get them out fast, because I do have other desires. The thing I’ve always been sure of is my work, but I do start to feel this shifting of priorities, this sense of like…maybe I want something different.”

The band debuted tracks from the album live in Newcastle last month, performing a series of new cuts including the unreleased ‘Girls Against God’. They’ll embark on an arena tour of the UK and Europe later this year, taking in 11 shows between Paris and Dublin this November.

It’ll follow an expansive tour throughout North America, where the band will play shows with Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates.

Florence + The Machine’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Perth, RAC Arena

Wednesday 8 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 13 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 17 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena