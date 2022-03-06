Florence + The Machine announce “monstrous” new song ‘Heaven Is Here’

Florence + The Machine have announced another new song, ‘Heaven Is Here’, which will arrive imminently.

The Florence Welch-led group made their comeback last month with the new single ‘King’, which marked their first piece of new music since last year’s Cruella soundtrack contribution, ‘Call Me Cruella’.

Posting on Instagram earlier today (March 6), Welch confirmed that ‘Heaven Is Here’ would be released tomorrow and shared some background on the new track. “‘Heaven Is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.”

Welch added that fans could expect the song to be accompanied by some dance moves, writing: “With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

‘Heaven Is Here’ will be released tomorrow at 4pm, according to the star’s Instagram post, which also featured what appears to be the single’s artwork.

Around the release of ‘King’, Welch shared that she had begun thinking about herself as an artist in the context of her gender since she entered her thirties. “I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she wrote. “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

Advertisement

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine will make their live comeback this summer with a series of European festival headline sets, including Norway’s Øya, Finland’s Flow and Spain’s Mad Cool.