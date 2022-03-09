Florence + The Machine announce new album ‘Dance Fever’

Florence + The Machine have announced details of their new album and revealed the record’s artwork in an Instagram post.

The forthcoming LP will be the act’s first since ‘High As Hope’, their fourth album which was released in June 2018.

Posting on her personal Instagram account, Florence Welch shared the artwork for the new record, which reveals that it will be called ‘Dance Fever’.

Advertisement

The sleeve features the musician stood in front of a golden moon and dark branches, with a butterfly above her and two big pink flowers in her hair. The artwork was created by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Autumn de Wilde.

“A fairytale in 14 songs,” Welch captioned the post, adding that the record would be available to pre-order from 8am GMT, although she did not specify from which date. Further details about ‘Dance Fever’ have yet to be announced, including a release date and tracklist.

In the last few weeks, Florence + The Machine have shared two new songs – first, with ‘King’ and earlier this week (March 7) with ‘Heaven Is Here’. Of the latter, Welch explained that it was the first song she had written in lockdown. “I wanted to make something monstrous,” she wrote. “And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.”

She continued: “With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

Advertisement

At the time of ‘King’’s release, the star shared that she had started to consider herself as an artist in the context of her gender more after entering her thirties. “I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she wrote. “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”