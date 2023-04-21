Florence + The Machine share dark new single ‘Mermaids’

Florence + The Machine have shared the moody new track ‘Mermaids’, which explores the grey English weather and society’s darker side.

The new single arrived today (April 21), and sees the band pair dark and dance-inspired instrumentals with the ethereal vocals of frontwoman, Florence Welch. It also captures the same essence as seen with their latest full-length effort, 2022’s Dance Fever.

Produced by Dave Bayley, the densely layered song references mermaids with “sharp teeth” who appear late at night to drink, dance and “sacrifice a human heart”.

With lines including: “I remember falling through these streets / Somewhat out of place, if not for the drunkenness /It makes my chest hurt to think of it,” and “shining under lights from shitty clubs and doing shitty drugs / And hugging girls that smelt like Britney Spears and coconuts,” it’s possible that the track hints at Welch’s nine years of sobriety, and explores a darker side of society.

The single comes after several weeks of the band teasing new music on social media. The first post arrived on April 6, via a reel containing clips from mermaid-themed horror films which told fans “A new song is coming to the Dance Fever universe.”

Amid other teasers, the band also shared the single’s artwork on April 11. Designed by Autumn de Wilde, the cover was reminiscent of that seen with Dance Fever, hinting to fans that the two projects may be connected.

Back in 2021, Welch celebrated seven years of sobriety with a post on social media, which told fans struggling with addiction not to “give up”.

“I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand,” she wrote, sharing an image of the number seven, surrounded by a heart. “The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.”

She also discussed her transition into sobriety in 2019, during an interview with Evening Standard. “Most of the things in my life have got exponentially better from not drinking, but it’s lonely being sober on big tours,” she said, explaining how the change has impacted her. “But really it’s the people at the shows that save me.”

Last month, the band also released a cover of No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’, made for the trailer of the new season of Yellowjackets.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” she said.