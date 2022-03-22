Flowerkid announces Sydney and Melbourne headline shows for June

Sydney indie-pop artist Flowerkid (aka Flynn Sant) has announced a pair of upcoming headline shows, taking him to clubs in Melbourne and Sydney this June.

Aside from a secret gig in his hometown last week, the upcoming micro-tour will mark Sant’s first proper shows since the release of his debut EP, ‘Everyone Has A Breaking Point’, last November. Melbourne fans will be treated to a showcase of tracks from the record on Saturday June 18, when Sant will perform at the Northcote Social Club.

The following Thursday (June 23), Sant will play Mary’s Underground in Sydney. Tickets for both of those shows go on sale at 9am this Friday (March 25), with a pre-sale kicking off at the same time tomorrow. For more details on that, check out the Secret Sounds website.

July will see Sant take to the stage at this year’s Splendour In The Grass, where he’s slated to play on the first day, Friday July 22, alongside the likes of Gorillaz, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kacey Musgraves, DMA’S, Dillon Francis, Yungblud and Ruel.

Flowerkid was recently featured in the NME 100 for 2022, where his style was described as “intoxicating bedroom pop hellbent on making on you feel everything”.

The list’s description of the artist reads: “Fusing shimmering, slow-burning beats – think The National, if raised in the TikTok era – with harrowing tales of self-loathing, suicide, religion and dysphoria (among other such cheerful themes), Flowerkid cuts deep into your soul and twists the knife. There’s a radiant beauty to unearth from the rubble, though, as this prodigy of digitised balladry wields his fragility as a tool of empowerment.

‘Vodka Orange Juice’ was chosen as the key track to check out – it marked the third and final single from ‘Everyone Has A Breaking Point’, following ‘Miss Andry’ and ‘It’s Happening Again’ (featuring KUČKA).