Flowerkid highlights transphobia on gut-wrenching new single ‘Vodka Orange Juice’

Sydney singer-songwriter Flowerkid (aka Flynn Jorge Sant) has shared a moving new single titled ‘Vodka Orange Juice’, announcing alongside it his debut EP.

Released today (October 7) after being premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program last night, the track shimmers with a heady, yet radiant soundscape carried by reverberant keys and sharp, minimalist percussion.

Thematically touching on Sant’s experiences as a transgender teenager, he sings: “It took me a while to be where I am now / I learnt how to fight back, you don’t even wanna know how / He then smirks slowly, and he pats my back / He says, ‘The girls want a real boy, and you’re not that’.”

The track was shared alongside a film clip – directed by Bailey Watts and co-starring makeup artist Sean Brady – wherein Sant stares into the camera, palpably deflated, while Brady paints his face in the aesthetic of a drag queen. Take a look at the clip below:

In a press release, Sant pointed to the track’s lyrics – which recount his run-ins with transphobic colleagues and family members – explaining that ‘Vodka Orange Juice’ is “about all the times people have said things like this to me – at parties, at bars and clubs”.

He continued: “Over time, it becomes strenuous to fight these people. They are threatened by what they can’t understand (or haven’t tried to) and it takes a massive toll on me personally.

“It was hugely cathartic writing this song. I was on the coast in a caravan by the water, reflecting on my past. I did it in one take and started crying by the time I got to the last chorus. I hope when other people are listening to this they feel the same way.

“If you are listening and feel like you are not accepted for who you are – please know that you are loved. My heart goes out to all of you.”

Sant also posted a statement on his social media noting that he wrote the song in the early months of 2020, and recorded it before he began taking testosterone later that year.

He wrote: “It’s so crazy to hear how much my voice has changed since recording this song pre-testosterone. This will be frequent during my career, and I can’t wait to hear my voice progress. This song is very important to me and I’m so glad you can finally hear it.”

‘Vodka Orange Juice’ comes as Sant’s second single as Flowerkid for 2021, following ‘It’s Happening Again’ (which featured guest vocals from Perth singer KUČKA) back in July.

Both tracks will appear on his forthcoming debut EP, ‘Everyone Has A Breaking Point’, announced today and due out on November 11 via Warner. Notably, the EP shares its title with a song Sant released independently in 2018, shortly after his breakout single ‘Boy With The Winfields And The Wild Heart’.