Flowertruck announce departure of keyboardist Sarah Sykes

Sydney band Flowertruck have announced the departure of keyboardist Sarah Sykes, just a few days before their new album ‘Partly Cloudy’ arrives.

In a post shared to the band’s Instagram yesterday (August 30), they revealed that an album launch party that was taking place that night would be Sykes’ last gig with the band.

“Sarah has been a driving force of talent and creativity in Flowertruck for over seven years (which is nuts, because she only just got her P plates),” the band writes. “We’re so proud of all the memories and music we have made together, and we can’t wait to watch her take over the world.”

The statement did not elaborate on the reason for Sykes’ exit from the band. In addition to her work with Flowertruck, Sykes also fronts Sunscreen. Their last release was 2019 EP ‘Falling In An Elevator’, but have played several shows in Sydney and surrounds this year.

Sykes has been a member of Flowertruck since their inception in 2014. Since then, the band’s output has included 2016 EP ‘DIRT’ and their debut album, 2018’s ‘Partly Sunny’. They’re currently readying its follow-up, ‘Mostly Cloudy’, which is set to arrive this Friday (September 2).

Flowertruck shared the first taste of ‘Mostly Cloudy’ in 2020 with ‘Sing Along to Your Life’, returning with their first new music in two years and the news that David Gauci had joined the band on guitar. They announced ‘Partly Cloudy’ in July of this year and have shared three other singles for it – ‘Crying Shame’, ‘Pretending’ and, most recently, ‘Hopeless’.