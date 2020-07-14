Flowertruck, Big White and Solo Career announced for FBi Radio fundraiser

Sydney rockers Flowertruck will be joined by fellow locals Big White and Solo Career (Body Type‘s Annabel Blackman) for a pair of intimate, seated shows at Oxford Art Factory next Friday (July 24).

The shows, presented by Dinosaur City, Spunk and Thrills will raise funds for local community station FBi Radio, which has faced “unprecedented threats” to their future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME Australia in April, station managing director Nikki Brogan discussed the significant hit the station had taken to its advertising revenue stream.

“We are mostly funded by the community – less than five per cent of our funding comes from government, so everything else comes from sponsorship and membership. Considering around 80 per cent of our current [sponsors] are music, arts and hospitality… it means that for us, our revenue over the next little while looks incredibly uncertain.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are available through Moshtix – there’s a 6:30pm and a 9:30pm session, with 70 tickets available for each. The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive a 12″ vinyl from the Spunk catalogue.

Earlier this month, Dinosaur City and Spunk released a live compilation titled ‘Hometowns: Back to Where it Began’, also raising funds for FBi. The album is a mix of recordings from the labels’ joint Hometowns 2019 tour throughout regional New South Wales, which included stops in Bellingen, Wagga Wagga, Bermagui, Narooma, Wombarra and Kiama.

The compilation includes live tracks from Flowertruck, Body Type, Big White, Lachlan Denton, Emma Russack and Floodlights among others. The ‘Hometowns’ compilation is available for purchase through Bandcamp.

You can also support FBi Radio directly by becoming a financial supporter of the station and paying a monthly membership fee, or making a one-off tax-deductible donation.