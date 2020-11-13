Flowertruck return on jangly new single ‘Sing Along to Your Life’

Flowertruck have returned with a new single, ‘Sing Along to Your Life’, their first in two years.

The track is the first to feature the band’s new guitarist David Gauci, known mononymously by his last name for his solo work, and as a player in Hatchie‘s band, making them a four-piece again.

It’s another sparkly jangle from the band, with Charles Rushworth delivering idiosyncratic, Robert Forster-style vocals that make words of melancholy somehow feel uplifting – listen to it below.

Per a press release, Rushworth wrote ‘Sing Along to Your Life’ in a caravan park in Broken Hill, where he worked as a repairman.

The band recorded it in a DIY home studio in Stanwell Park built by photographer/videographer Sam Brumby, a friend and collaborator of the band. John Lee, known for his work for recently Chapter Music-signed artists including Sweet Whirl, Gregor and Laura Jean, mixed and mastered the track.

Details of a forthcoming second Flowertruck album are expected soon.

Flowertruck headlined the Leisure Coast Label Party at Oxford Art Factory on Wednesday this week (November 11), playing alongside Elmo Aoyama, e4444e and more.

Their debut album, ‘Mostly Sunny’, was nominated for the Australian Music Prize in 2018 – the prize that year ultimately went to Gurrumul for ‘Djarimirri’.