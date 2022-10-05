Flume adds more dates to ‘Palaces’ Australian tour

Flume has announced the addition of a handful of dates to his forthcoming Australian tour, which will kick off next month in support of latest album ‘Palaces’.

In addition to his previously announced six shows, Harley Streten has added additional performances in Perth and Melbourne. His second Perth appearance will take place at Red Hill Auditorium on November 12, while the additional Melbourne appearance takes place on November 25 at John Cain Arena. Find all tour dates below.

Australian tour starts in just over a month – new shows announced in Melbourne & Perth today – with @channel_tres, @ToroyMoi + more pic.twitter.com/e1INx8t7nT — Flume (@flumemusic) October 4, 2022

Supporting Streten at varying shows will be Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, Vera Blue and MAY-A. ‘Sirens’ collaborator Caroline Polachek will no longer appear on the Australian run as planned, with the singer citing a need to complete work on her new album when announcing her withdrawal from the shows last month.

Tickets for the two new shows go on sale on Monday October 10 at 2pm AEDT and are available – along with tickets for existing shows – here.

The headline run comes in support of Streten’s latest album, ‘Palaces’, which dropped back in May. In a four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said the album saw Streten “reaching new heights”, adding that the “change in pace makes for a welcome modification to the Flume sound, which is elevated by his rich, newfound sonics”.

Flume ‘Palaces’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 11 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi DJ set and MAY-A)

Saturday 12 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

(new show)

Wednesday 16 – Brisbane, Riverstage (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Friday 18 – Sydney, The Dome at Sydney Showground (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Thursday 24 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A) (sold out)

Friday 25 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (new show)

Wednesday 30 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (with Vera Blue)

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Hobart, Regatta Grounds (with Vera Blue)