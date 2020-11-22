Flume, Alison Wonderland and more set to deliver exclusive DJ mixes for graduating high school students

Flume, Alison Wonderland and other Aussie DJs have been tipped by triple J to deliver an exclusive mix for students graduating high school.

Coming as part of triple J’s Good Nights program hosted by Bridget Hustwaite, Peking Duk and Internet Money will also be lending their talents to the mix.

Going down on Friday 27 November, the ‘Good Nights School Formal’ is being thrown as a way to make up for the fact that graduating students had their final year of school up-ended by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent changes of routine.

The triple J website also teases that the show will feature messages from other graduates, and some sort of awards ceremony.

Last week saw triple J hold another awards ceremony – the annual J Awards – which saw Lime Cordiale walk away with the biggest prize of the night, ‘Australian Album Of The Year’.

Other winners at this year’s J Awards included Archie Roach for ‘Double J Artist of the Year’, JK-47 for ‘Unearthed Artist of the Year’ and Tasman Keith for ‘Australian Video of the Year’ with ‘Billy Bad Again’.

Virtual festival ISOL-AID won the ‘Done Good’ award, celebrating their work with helping musicians out during the peak of the pandemic.