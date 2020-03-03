Flume announces new song with Toro y Moi

This morning (February 4), Flume teased a new single with Toro y Moi, set for a release next week.

Flume shared the luminous single artwork on social media, with the option to presave the song to streaming services.

The superstar producer – real name Harley Streten – first hinted at the release when he tweeted last week a clip from an old interview, where he is shown saying he had just worked on a “drum and bass track” from Toro Y Moi.

“It might never see the light of day,” Streten said.

In a full version of the clip, Streten lists his favourite drum and bass songs, including Sub Focus’ ‘Airplane’. Watch it below.

The new single arriving on March 11 will be the superstar producer’s first new material of the year. Last year, Flume released the ‘Hi This is Flume’ mixtape, featuring guest spots from KUČKA, EPROM, JPEGMafia, SOPHIE, HWLS and slowthai.

Last year, Flume told Billboard he will write a new record in 2020.

“I want to try and write a record in four months,” Streten said. “I’m just going to chill until then, and then I’m just going all hands on deck, dedicate to getting it done.”

Flume will headline Splendour in The Grass in July this year, making it very possible he will use the festival set to debut new music. Before then, he will play several festivals in the US, including Coachella and The Governor’s Ball.

Toro Y Moi released his last full length album ‘Outer Peace’ in January last year. He followed the LP with the ‘Soul Trash’ Mixtape three weeks later. He currently has a blank touring schedule.