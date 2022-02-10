Flume announces star-studded North American ‘Palaces’ tour

Australian producer Flume will return to North America for his first tour dates in nearly three years this April, in support of his forthcoming album ‘Palaces’.
Flume had previously been announced as part of the 2022 Coachella line-up in April, as well as Bonnaroo and New York City’s Governors Ball this June. Headlining shows for the producer have now been announced that are largely based around these festival dates. The tour will culminate with two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in early September.
Several notable support acts will join Flume for various points across the tour, including fellow Australian artist Tkay Maidza, Floating Points, Jon Hopkins and Tinashe. Also set to join the tour are Channel Tres, Jim-E Stack, Schlomo and DJ Seinfeld.
The tour will mark Flume’s first shows in North America since 2019 – which included his now-infamous appearance at the Burning Man festival. Since then, he has released a collaborative single with Toro y Moi entitled ‘The Difference’. 2020 also saw Flume remix Eiffel 65’s 1999 hit ‘Blue’ and Danny L Harle’s ‘On a Mountain’.
He made his official return last week with ‘Say Nothing’, featuring Australian pop singer MAY-A, which serves as the lead single from ‘Palaces’. Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek and Kučka are also set to appear on the album, which is set for release on May 20.
Flume’s 2022 ‘Palaces (Stage 1)’ North American tour dates are:
APRIL
14 – Las Vegas, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
16 and 23 – Indio, Coachella
MAY
23 – Madison, The Sylvee
26 – Minneapolis, Armory
27 and 28 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
31 – Toronto, RBC Echo Beach
JUNE
2 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre
3 – Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion
4 – Columbus, Kemba Live
5 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE
8 – Washington DC, The Anthem
10 – Philadelphia, Mann Center for the Performing Arts
11 – New York, Governor’s Ball
12 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater
15 – Orlando, Orlando Amphitheater
18 – Manchester, Bonnaroo
SEPTEMPBER
6 and 7 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre