Flume announces a trio of shows in celebration of his career

Flume – aka producer Harley Streten – has announced a trio of shows celebrating three distinct eras of his music.

The three performances will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado from June 8 to 10. Each night will be dedicated to an epoch of Flume’s discography. All performances will open with Flume’s current live show, before diving into a detailed sonic exploration of one of the producer’s three main projects.

Advertisement

Night one will dive deep into his eponymous 2012 debut album – including remixes and early productions that jump-started his career. For this set, he’ll be supported by Cashmere Cat and Shlohmo.

The second show will focus on ‘Skin’, Flume’s 2016 sophomore release. The Australian DJ will showcase the album’s deep cuts and production work he’d done for other artists around the record. Mura Masa, Clams Casino and KUČKA will support Flume during this performance.

The third and final night is expected to spotlight on his 2019 Grammy-nominated mixtape, ‘Hi This Is Flume’, with support from Toro y Moi and SOPHIE. According to a description on the event’s website, Flume will perform songs from the record that he’s never played live before and preview new music.

Registration is now available here for pre-sale tickets, which will commence on March 18.

Last week, Flume announced a new single with Toro y Moi, which will premiere on March 11. The track, titled ‘The Difference’, is reportedly a “drum and bass track”.

Advertisement

Flume is currently touring the United States. He was slated to appear at April’s Coachella, but the festival has been rumoured to have been postponed to October over the Covid-19 outbreak.