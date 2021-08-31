Flume drops bass-inflected remix of Danny L Harle’s ‘On A Mountain’

Flume has returned with a glitchy future-bass remix of Danny L Harle’s track ‘On A Mountain’.

The track first appeared on Harle’s debut album, ‘Harlecore’ – which the British artist dropped back in February via the Diplo-backed label Mad Decent – and stood out with bright, glittering keys, angelic vocals courtesy of pop artist Georgia Twinn, and ‘90s-inspired breakbeat percussion.

Flume’s remix adds a punchy, bass-inflected flair to the track, retaining its ethereal atmospherics but chopping up the vocals and adding in a walloping, club-ready drop. Take a listen to it below, then compare it to Harle’s original mix:

Landing as his first solo release since last July, Flume’s ‘On A Mountain’ remix follows his take on Eiffel 65’s classic tune ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’, which came in at Number 54 on last year’s triple j Hottest 100 countdown.

Earlier this year, Flume teamed up with G Flip and comedian Froomes (aka Lucinda Price) for the joke song ‘FROOMESWORLD’, and released a series of eight NFTs in collaboration with digital artist Jonathan Zawada.

The Sydney artist’s last full-length release was the mixtape ‘Hi This Is Flume’, which he dropped in March of 2019. It was followed by ‘Quits’ – a collaborative EP with Vancouver rapper Reo Cragun – that August, and the Toro y Moi-featuring single ‘The Difference’ in March of 2020.

In December of 2019, Flume revealed plans to begin work on his third album, saying: “I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what happens, seeing what comes out.”