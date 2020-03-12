Flume enlists Toro y Moi for new song, ‘The Difference’

Flume has teamed up with Toro y Moi for a brand-new song titled ‘The Difference’.

The song marks the first time the two artists have worked together. According to Flume, their collaboration came about after the Oakland producer came over to his studio in Los Angeles and “messed around on the synths”. “It just went incredibly well. He’s such a pleasure to work with,” Flume told Zane Lowe in a recent Beats 1 interview.

The Australian producer also added that Toro y Moi’s song ‘Talamak’, from his 2010 debut album ‘Causers Of This’, was “one of the blueprint songs” for his forthcoming project. “I’ve been a fan of him for years,” Flume said. “When I heard [‘Talamak’] I was like, ‘I wanna do music that has some of these qualities’.”

‘The Difference’ arrived today alongside a video directed by Flume’s frequent collaborator Jonathan Zawada. He’d previously designed the cover art for the producer’s Grammy-winning album, ‘Skin’.

Watch the music video below.

Flume had teased ‘The Difference’ earlier this month, when he retweeted an old interview where he stated he had just worked on a “drum and bass track” with Toro y Moi. During that interview, the producer said that the song “might never see the light of day”.

Earlier this week, Flume announced a trio of shows celebrating three distinct eras of his music. The performances will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado in June, and each night will dive into a detailed sonic exploration of the producer’s three main projects: ‘Skin’, ‘Hi This Is Flume’ and his 2012 self-titled debut.

Flume is currently touring North America. He was scheduled to appear at Coachella next month, but the festival has been postponed to October over the COVID-19 outbreak.

He is also set to headline this year’s Splendour In The Grass. The festival takes place at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, New South Wales from July 24 to July 26. Check out all you need to know about Splendour In The Grass 2020 here.