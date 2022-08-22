Flume gives away long-wanted tracks as free downloads

Flume has given away some long-wanted tracks to fans as free downloads.

Flume recently took to Discord to hold an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where he was quizzed about one old track in particular – titled ‘Greenpeace’.

In the middle of the voice chat session, the musician shared a download link for the much sought after track.

It was originally made for part of a campaign with Greenpeace Australia Pacific back in 2017 although that only featured just 90 seconds of audio (as per DJ Mag).

After the session, Flume shared the full track and it’s eight-and-a-half minutes in length.

You can listen to the full version below. Another track Flume shared called ‘GET U STEP’ can be downloaded here.

Speaking to NME recently backstage at Mad Cool Festival 2022, Flume revealed that he’s created a “full album’s worth” of house music.

The Australian producer – real name Harley Streten – discussed various projects that he’s been working on. His third album ‘Palaces’, released back in May, played host to a range of ideas which he hoped to later return to.

“I mean I’ve got a full album’s worth of house music that’s just sitting there that I just need to finish off,” said Streten. “I’ve got loads of demos, some of them have got strong parts for sure. Some of them are trash, most of them are trash, but there’s definitely some bits in there.”

The artist also explained that after Mad Cool Festival, he’d be heading to the studio in the UK. “I’m about to go to London to do two weeks of sessions, that’s kind of the first stuff [I’ve worked on since ‘Palaces’], so we’ll see.”

Asked if he could share who the sessions would be with, Streten replied: “I think I’m doing one with Fred Again.. who I’m a big fan of – but I think that’s the first thing that we’ve locked in. I just decided to take the trip last week, but I made a little list of people I wanted to [work with].”

In a four-star review of Flume’s ‘Palaces’, NME said the record see’s Streten “couple his floor-shaking, hit-making style with quieter moments of introspection, reaching new heights in the process”.