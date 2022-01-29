Flume shares teaser for MAY-A collab ‘Say Nothing’

Flume has announced the release of a new song titled ‘Say Nothing’ – which features guest vocals from Sydney indie-pop artist MAY-A (aka Maya Cummings) – for next week.

As confirmed in a post that Flume shared earlier today (January 29), the song is primed for release on Wednesday (February 2) alongside a cinematic music video. Linked to the post is a 15-second preview of the track and video, with Cummings singing the lyrics: “Now I’m not on the inside anymore / You talk but at the same time, saying nothing / Now all I see is daylight when you’re gone / If you don’t want to say goodbye, say goodbye.”

Take a look at the ‘Say Nothing’ preview below:

Say Nothing feat. MAY-A World Premiere & Live Q&A on @youtubemusic 2.2.22 @ 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 9am +1 AEDT Link in bio pic.twitter.com/zWg0WWpFwd — Flume (@flumemusic) January 28, 2022

Earlier in the month, Flume was announced – alongside the likes of King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, The Avalanches and The Chats – as one of the many Australian artists set to perform at this year’s Coachella. There, he’ll bump shoulders with acts like Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure and 21 Savage.

The news came shortly after Flume confirmed his imminent return to the limelight with a teaser video – plainly labelled ‘2022’ – pointing fans towards his mailing list. Notable in the video was a brief cameo from Damon Albarn, who at the very end of the teaser, sings: “I thought that beyond the exit / There would be palaces.”

Flume released his first new music in over a year last August, sharing a bassy remix of Danny L Harle’s track ‘On A Mountain’. It followed his take on Eiffel 65’s classic tune ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’, which came in at Number 54 on the triple j Hottest 100 for 2020. Earlier in 2021, Flume teamed up with G Flip and comedian Froomes (aka Lucinda Price) for the joke song ‘FROOMESWORLD’.

His last full-length release was ‘Hi This Is Flume’ in March 2019, which he followed with ‘Quits’ – a collaborative EP with Vancouver rapper Reo Cragun – that August, and the Toro y Moi-featuring single ‘The Difference’ in March 2020. In December of 2019, Flume revealed plans to begin work on his third album, saying: “I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what happens, seeing what comes out.”

Meanwhile, MAY-A was recently named on The NME 100 for 2022, with writer Nick Levine saying: “The 19-year-old display[s] a rare gift for writing super-catchy and emotionally literate indie-pop bangers. ‘Apricots’, a wrenchingly tender song about getting to grips with your sexuality, deserves to become a Gen Z queer anthem.”

After taking out #101 on triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2021, Cummings will embark on a three-date east coast tour in May. Tickets are on sale now through the singer’s website, with shows lined up in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.