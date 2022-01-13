Flume, The Avalanches, King Gizzard among Australian acts playing Coachella 2022

The line-up for this year’s edition of Coachella in April dropped earlier today (January 13), with a bill that included a slew of notable Australian acts alongside headliners Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Avalanches, Amyl and the Sniffers, Logic1000 and The Chats will all perform on the Californian festival’s Friday event. Flume will perform on the Saturday, while Sampa the Great and Skegss will appear on the Sunday.

“Pinch me now and while I’m on stage,” wrote the Sydney-born, now Berlin-based Logic1000 when sharing the news on social media.

Many of the Australian artists set to perform at this year’s event – the first since 2019 – were originally announced as part of the 2020 edition of the festival, which was postponed twice due to the pandemic. It was rescheduled to April 2021, but postponed once again following a public health order.

Coachella 2022 is set to run across two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Elsewhere on the line-up for this year’s event are the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run the Jewels, Danny Elfman, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Sean, IDLES and many more.