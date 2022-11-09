Flume, Thelma Plum, Murray Cook and more announced for 2022 ARIA Week celebrations

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) have announced the full program for this year’s ARIA Week, including special performances from Flume and Thelma Plum, and an ‘ARIA Talks’ conference featuring the original red Wiggle, Murray Cook.

2022’s ARIA Week will kick off next Monday (November 14) and run until the following Wednesday (November 23), leading up to this year’s ARIA Awards ceremony on Thursday November 24. It’ll begin on the Monday with the annual Ricochet Ball tournament – a mixed netball competition held to raise funds for a wide range of charities – with an Ableton workshop (dubbed ‘Breaking Down The Beat’ and hosted by Setwun) being held the day (November 15).

Thursday (November 17) will be another industry event day, while Friday (November 18) will see Flume perform at The Dome in Sydney to celebrate Aus Music T-Shirt Day. Then, on Sunday (November 20), a special edition of the BIGSOUND spin-off BLAKSOUND – “a self-determined three-day Indigenous music conference and festival space for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music” – will kick off with a launch party co-hosted by Koori Radio.

Monday November 21 is stacked with events: in addition to the second day of BLAKSOUND, Support Act will host a workshop dubbed ‘Creative Minds’, YouTube and ARIA will launch a pop-up ‘Hip Hop Event’ in Sydney (specific details of which are unannounced as of yet), and Thelma Plum will perform an invite-only set at Parliament House in Canberra.

BLAKSOUND will wrap up with its third day that Tuesday (November 22), the same day that a launch event will be held for the #ShareASong campaign – which supports charities “making a difference in the fight against Dementia” – and industry delegates will be invited to a networking event dubbed ‘Good Humans’.

The final day of this year’s ARIA Week (November 23) will comprise of four keynotes under the ‘ARIA Talks’ conference banner. The first is titled ‘Bigger Than The Beatles: How Not To Make A Recording’ and will be hosted by Anna Laverty, John Watson, Robbie Buck and “a special guest artist”. The second is Murray Cook’s keynote, ‘The Right Note’, and the third will answer the question, “How do you actually make a change across a whole industry?”

The final keynote, hosted by Tanya Hosch, is titled ‘Ahead Of The Referendum / Walk With Us’. Additionally, ARIA and MusicNSW will join forces to host a Sound Advice workshop dubbed ‘Ways To Get Played.

See the full program below:

This year’s ARIA Awards will be held on Thursday November 24 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, marking the first to be held in-person since 2019. Natalie Imbruglia will co-host the event, however the identity of her companion is yet to be confirmed; Lewis Capaldi was initially set to fill the role, but dropped out of the event last week. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Nine Network, and streamed internationally via YouTube.

RÜFÜS DU SOL lead this year’s nominations with seven nods, including those for Album Of The Year (for ‘Surrender’), Song Of The Year (for ‘On My Knees’) and Best Group.