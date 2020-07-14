Flume to stream sold-out 2019 Red Rocks show this week

Flume will live-stream his sold-out 2019 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre later this week.

The Grammy award-winning DJ had been scheduled to perform at Red Rocks in June. However, he was forced to cancel his three shows at the Colorado venue in compliance with coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions.

In lieu of the cancelled performances, Flume will stream his 2019 show twice this week. Broadcast one will serve Australian and American timezones, kicking off on July 17 at 11am AEST and on July 16 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Broadcast two caters to British and European timezones and also lines up with the West Coast of North America. It will commence at 8pm BST/9pm CEST/12pm PT on July 17.

Both broadcasts are accessible via Flume’s YouTube channel, Future Classic’s Twitch channel, MTV Australia’s Club MTV channel and on Playstation.

Flume’s performance features guest appearances by JPEGMAFIA, Vera Blue, slowthai and Reo Cragun.

Flume – real name Harley Streten – released his latest single in March. The track, entitled ‘The Difference’, features Toro Y Moi. It has since been remixed by a handful of other artists, including Picard Brothers, Willaris. K and Jon Hopkins.

Earlier this month (July 3), Streten released a remix of his own, sharing his take on Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’.

Late last year, Flume announced plans to release the follow-up album to ‘Hi This Is Flume’ in 2020. There is no word yet on whether the coronavirus pandemic has put a dent in these plans.