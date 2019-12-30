Flume’s gearing up to write a new album next year

Flume has revealed his plans to write a new album next year.

In an interview with Billboard published December 27, the Sydney producer and DJ said he’ll be “on a mission” at the start of 2020 to write the follow-up to ‘Hi This Is Flume’, the mixtape he released in March.

“I want to try and write a record in four months,” Flume – real name Harley Streten – said. “I’m just going to chill until then, and then I’m just going all hands on deck, dedicate to getting it done.”

“The idea of an album is not so stressful after doing the mixtape,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to it and seeing what happens, seeing what comes out.”

In the interview, Flume also discussed the impact his Grammy award-winning 2016 sophomore album ‘Skin’ had on him. The album’s success – along with the extensive media promotion and touring he undertook in support of the record – had left him “a bit freaked out” and “scarred”, Flume said. Treating ‘Hi This Is Flume’ as a mixtape and allowing himself to embrace some “grit and dirt” allowed him to alleviate some of that stress.

After ‘Hi This Is Flume’ in March, the producer put out a few more releases: the song ‘Let You Know’ with London Grammar, the ‘Quits’ EP with rapper Reo Cragun, and the track ‘Rushing Back’ with Vera Blue.

Flume will reunite with Cragun for two shows in Aspen, Colorado from December 30 to 31. His only 2020 appearances announced so far are in North America: at New Orleans’ BUKU Music & Art Project 2020, Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Electric Forest Festival in Rothbury, Michigan.